Invigorate Foods set to invest Rs 60 cr in India

"Invigorate Foods is planning to invest Rs 600 million (60 crore) in the next three years in plant, equipment and other capital goods required for manufacturing in India," the Japanese company said in a statement.

The company launched "Genki-Ya Tofu", a product prepared with fresh soya milk extracts, here. The company "plans to launch other like Genki-ya Silken Tofu, Genki-ya Firm Tofu, Genki-ya Extra-Firm Tofu, Fresh Soy Milk, Flavoured Soy milk, yogurts and donuts," it said.

The products would be manufactured maintaining high quality international standards, it said.

Invigorate Foods, a soya milk products manufacturing company, was incorporated in 2018. Its parent company is patented under the name in

