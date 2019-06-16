Iran might scale back from nuclear deal commitments

on Saturday signalled that it might further scale back from its commitments signed under the nuclear deal unless other signatories show "positive signals".

" cannot stick to this agreement unilaterally. It is necessary that all the sides of this agreement contribute to restoring it, " Al Jazeera quoted Iranian Hassan Rouhani, as saying.

" needed to see positive signals from other signatories to the pact, " he added.

However, he fell short of telling details of actions is planning to take.

Last month, Iran had halted some of the commitments, following an order from the country's

US in 2018 announced to withdraw from a nuclear deal and slapped a multitude of sanctions on Iran, citing the latter's support to state-sponsored terrorism and conflicts.

The historic 2015 deal between Iran and powers--United States, Russia, China, Britain, and Germany-- offered sanctions relief to Iran for scaling back its nuclear programme.

His comment comes days after, two oil tankers-- Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous-- were attacked near the

The has accused Iran of the attack. It also released a video backing its claim.

During the address, the Iranian President, however, made no mention of attacks.

Tensions have escalated further in the already simmering region.

The US has remained rooted to its stand, saying it would continue to "impose maximum pressure" against Iran till the regime gives up its "destabilising ambitions" of expanding its nuclear programme.

recently announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian to eight countries, including

