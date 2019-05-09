EU urges Iran to continue implementing commitments under JCPOA

The (EU) on Thursday urged to continue implementing its commitments under the (JCPOA) after the middle-eastern nation announced partial withdrawal from the deal.

They also rejected Iran's two-month ultimatum, adding that they regretted the re-imposition of sanctions by the United States, reports pulled out of the 2015 deal last year, under the leadership of US

The of the along with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Britain highlighted that they remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA.

They further said that the nuclear deal is "a key achievement of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, which is in the security interest of all.""We strongly urge to continue to implement its commitments under the JCPOA in full as it has done until now and to refrain from any escalatory steps," the statement said.

"We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran's compliance on the basis of Iran's performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA and the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons)," it further stated.

Iran on Wednesday announced partial withdrawal from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed with the USA, UK, France, Germany, China, and This means that Iran would stop exporting enriched uranium stocks as against what was stipulated by the 2015 agreement.

warned that the remaining signatories had 60 days before it would resume high-level enrichment of uranium.

The latest developments come amidst heightened tensions between Iran and the US in recent weeks, especially after announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian to eight countries, including

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)