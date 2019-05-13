Iranian Foreign Minister on two-day visit to India

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to arrive here on Monday night for a two-day official visit.
Zarif will meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.
The meeting comes amid the heightened diplomatic tension between Iran and the United States after Washington announced that no fresh sanction waivers will be issued for Iranian oil imports to eight countries including India.
India and China are currently the largest importers of Iranian oil. Three of the eight countries who received the waivers -- including Greece, Italy, and Taiwan -- have already reduced their Iranian oil imports to zero.
On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said that the country could be under worse economic conditions than during the 1980-88 war with Iraq, due to 'unprecedented pressure' from International sanctions.
