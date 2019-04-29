Manchester City's forward has been named as the (FWA) of the Year 2019.

Sterling was a clear winner in the vote of over 400 members. He took 62 percent of the votes and he acquired 100 more votes than Liverpool's defender

With this win, Sterling became the to win the football's oldest individual award. The also received praise for his courageous stance against racism in the game.

" is a of style and a man of substance. More than 70 years ago Charles Buchan, one of the founding fathers of the Writers' Association, suggested there be an award presented to the player who by "precept and example" is considered the of the Year," newly-elected said in an official statement on Monday.

" is an exemplar of the talent and values our founding fathers sought to reward when they established the in 1947. To have been voted the 2019 Footballer of the Year by our members, and with such an overwhelming majority, clearly acknowledges the contribution from a player over one season," she added.

Sterling has scored 29 goals for Manchester and he is all slated to receive the Sir at the 2019 Footballer of the Year dinner, to be held at the in on May 9.

The 24-year-old Sterling's teammate received the third highest number of votes.

Harry Kane (Tottenham), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), and (Manchester City) were among the others who received votes from FWA members.

England and Manchester City's player also received the FWA's Women's footballer of the year award.

The 25-year-old and England forward succeeded fellow England striker Fran Kirby, who won the inaugural award last May.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)