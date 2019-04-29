South Africa keep 'Plan B' ready in view of Dale Steyn's injury

South Africa's convener of selectors has said that despite having a back-up plan, Dale Steyn's shoulder is a matter of concern for them.

" is definitely a concern. We have looked after Dale ever since his in and we have backed him. The way he bowled when he came back from was really encouraging," Sport24 quoted Zondi, as saying.

"We are waiting for our medical team to let us know. I'm aware that he has seen the specialist already and we will be guided by them. We do have our back-ups, but that decision will only be made when the team meets up. We have our 'Plan B'," he added.

Steyn broke his shoulder on Test duty against in back in November 2016 and since then the 35-year-old has been struggling to recover completely.

Moreover, Zondi admitted that the team has been informed and they are aware of the plans going forward.

"They have been informed ... we have communicated with them and they are aware of the plans going forward. We are monitoring them continuously in terms of where they are. They were notified after the squad announcement," Zondi said.

will face England in the World Cup's opening match on May 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)