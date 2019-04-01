Is ICC's #CricketNotAsYouKnowIt a real thing?

ICC started their Monday morning by posting a prolific number of tweets announcing the changes they are planning to bring in longest-format during the World Test Championship to make it more distinctive and appealing to the younger generation.

Some of the changes they planned to bring in for the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to commence in the month of July this year, from traditional are:

Numbers and handle on jerseys:

ICC tweeted to bring numbers and handles to the jerseys of the players to make it more appealing to the younger generation.

Using their official handle, ICC tweeted: "As part of our efforts to make the game more appealing to younger generations, the ICC will be applying both numbers and handles to kits from the beginning of the World Test Championship."

polls rather than traditional coin toss:

Now the fans will decide who will come to bat first and who will have to go for by participating in a poll. Many players did ask to bring technology into play after Mankad incident to check for No-balls but ICC took it a bit serious and replaced traditional coin toss with

"In further changes ahead of the World Test Championship, the tradition of the coin toss will be replaced by a @Twitter poll, allowing fans at home to decide who bats and bowls!," ICC tweeted.

Option to wear shorts to beat the heat:

Test Players will now also get an option to wear shorts so that heat does not take a toll on the players and sway their performance.

ICC tweeted: "Should the temperature reach 35degC, the ICC's updated playing conditions will allow all Test players the option to wear shorts."

Other decisions to transmute the and bring fans even closer to the sport, ICC announced that they will give broadcasters an option to position commentators on the field of play behind the slips cordon and will also permit the fielding team to complete a 'Double Wicket Play' by running out the other batsman after taking a catch.

All these tweets were tweeted with a 'CricketNotAsYouKnowIt' hashtag on the picture.

It's the April fool day, so, there is a colossal chance that ICC is celebrating the day in a very peculiar way but it is yet to be confirmed by the global governing body of cricket whether it is just a prank or not.

