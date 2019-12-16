ISRO shares video of successfully deployed RISAT-2BR1's Radial Rib Antenna

JUST IN
Business Standard

The radar imaging satellite weighs about 628 kg along with all nine customer satellites. The countdown for the launch of the PSLV-C48 mission had commenced at 16:40 hours (IST) on Tuesday.

Isro’s PSLV-C48 carrying satellite RISAT-2BR1 and nine foreign satellites blast off from the Sriharikota spaceport. Photo: PTI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday shared a video of the successful deployment of the Radial Rib Antenna of RISAT-2BR1 in its designated orbit in the space.

ISRO on December 11 had successfully launched the radar imaging earth observation satellite -- RISAT-2BR1 and nine commercial satellites by PSLV-C48 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 14:53 IST

