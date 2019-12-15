Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G to have with 90Hz display, screen with curved edges

The upcoming Reno3 Pro 5G would come with a curved edged screen with a punch hole in the top left corner. Besides, the smartphone's screen would have a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to its promo.

The Reno3 Pro 5G will be joined by a non-5G variant as well as the vanilla Reno3 and its 5G version.

The Chinese handset maker has already revealed the designs of these models, and now the company has confirmed they will come in four colours -- Misty White, Moon Night Black, Blue Starry Night, and Sunrise Impression (machine translated from Chinese), GSMArena reported on Saturday.

The handset maker has already confirmed that the Reno3 will pack in a 4,035 mAh battery, which is 10 mAh bigger than the battery on the Pro variant.

Both the models will support the company's proprietary VOOC 4.0 fast charging support.

The listing of the non-Pro model further reveals that it will be 7.96mm thick and weigh 181 grams, which makes it 10 grams heavier and 0.26mm thicker than the Pro variant, the report added.