It's a baby girl for Teresa Palmer!

welcomed a baby girl with Mark

The 33-year-old star shared a picture of the newborn on her account, in which she also revealed the little one's name.

"Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake arrived Friday night on April 12th. She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream," she captioned a photo of herself holding her baby.

[{c0c2d09d-aa5c-42db-843d-ccbd86ad1d42:intradmin/teresa_apr14.jpg}]

Many of the actor's friends and loved ones congratulated her in the comments section. who is pregnant with her third child, wrote, "Congratulations beautiful."

The 'Vampire Diaries' fame added, "Omg I've been thinking about u non stop! Felt her so much. So happy for you and your family congrats!!!!"

wrote, "Bless all of you!!!!"

The couple shared the happy news in October that they were expecting baby no. 3.

Just one day after sharing that news, the 'Warm Bodies' posted a photo on that showed her silhouette holding her baby bump with the sunset on the beach in the backdrop.

"Thank you for all the beautiful messages we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful," she wrote at that time.

and welcomed their second child together, Forest Sage Palmer, on December 12, 2016. They are also proud parents to 5-year-old, Bodhi Rain Palmer, who they welcomed in February 2014. also has a son from a previous relationship, reported E! News.

The couple got engaged in August 2013 and tied the knot in December of the same year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)