Kyle Richards has an epic response for someone who said she's "too old" for Coachella

American clapped back at an online telling her that she is "too old" for

The 50-year-old on Saturday attended the music festival with some of her celebrity friends, including and

All of them posted the same photo of themselves standing together, posing for a stunning picture. captioned it as, "#chaperones."

While there was a slew of positive comments on the picture, one rather negative remark caught the attention of

"To [sic] old for the shit go home grandmas," one user wrote.

The actor, responded back to the like a boss, writing, "It's too* And you're sitting home doing what?"

Richards' fans loved the star's response and stood up for her.

"She's just jealous," one person added. Another user said, "People are really mean sorry about that you guys look fabulous."

Dealing with drama and trolls is nothing new for Richards and the other 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars. The ladies of the popular show are currently embroiled in a controversy known as 'Puppygate', which has essentially become an entire cast member in and of itself.

Other stars who attended the music festival included Hailey Baldwin, Idris Elba, Vanessa Hudgens, Gigi Hadid, Shay Mitchell, Katy Perry, Kendal Jenner, among many others. Some of them even performed at the festival including big names like Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Snake, among several others.

is taking place over the two weekends, April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, in Indio,

