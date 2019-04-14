Kyle Richards has an epic response for someone who said she's "too old" for Coachella

-
ALSO READ
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino to headline Coachella 2019
Kanye West pulled out of Coachella over giant dome
Solange cancels Coachella performances due to production delays
Netflix teases new Beyonce documentary
Jade Smith performs on a flying car, shouts out to Nipsey hussle at Coachella
-
American actor Kyle Richards clapped back at an online troll telling her that she is "too old" for Coachella.
The 50-year-old actor on Saturday attended the music festival with some of her celebrity friends, including Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.
All of them posted the same photo of themselves standing together, posing for a stunning picture. Richards captioned it as, "#chaperones."
While there was a slew of positive comments on the picture, one rather negative remark caught the attention of Richards.
"To [sic] old for the shit go home grandmas," one Instagram user wrote.
The actor, responded back to the troll like a boss, writing, "It's too* And you're sitting home doing what?"
Richards' fans loved the star's response and stood up for her.
"She's just jealous," one person added. Another user said, "People are really mean sorry about that you guys look fabulous."
Dealing with drama and trolls is nothing new for Richards and the other 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars. The ladies of the popular show are currently embroiled in a controversy known as 'Puppygate', which has essentially become an entire cast member in and of itself.
Other stars who attended the music festival included Hailey Baldwin, Idris Elba, Vanessa Hudgens, Gigi Hadid, Shay Mitchell, Katy Perry, Kendal Jenner, among many others. Some of them even performed at the festival including big names like Selena Gomez, Cardi B, DJ Snake, among several others.
Coachella is taking place over the two weekends, April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, in Indio, California.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU