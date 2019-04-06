It's pretty brutal for coaches in IPL: Brad Hodge

Brad Hodge, the former Australian believes that the (IPL) is pretty brutal for the coaches. Hodge previously coached and in the tournament.

"It is pretty brutal (for coaches) in this part of the world (IPL). If you do not make the finals here, you pretty much pack your bags and walk out the door," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Hodge as saying.

Hodge played for three different IPL teams before shifting to the coaching role. He was able to take the to the playoffs of the tournament in 2016 but failed to repeat the feat with the team in the following year.

He then took on the coaching role of in 2018. Under his coaching, the team failed to produce an inspiring performance and they finished seventh on the points table.

"Look, it is pretty cut-throat here actually... I sort of said to the (owners), 'How do you define success? What do you actually want to do?' You haven't won in ten years, so if I'm not to win next year, how am I defined?" He cited Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the two most successful sides in IPL history, as examples of a well-defined long-term vision working well," Hodge said.

Hodge is not involved with any IPL team currently, however, he continues to St.Lucia Stars in the Carribean

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)