Praful Patel becomes the first Indian in FIFA Executive Council

-
ALSO READ
Praful Patel set to be first Indian to be elected in FIFA Executive Council
AIFF President Patel in race for AFC's FIFA council member election
AIFF chief agrees to meet I-League clubs; general secretary says all on board
I-League clubs willing to play Super Cup, if qualifiers restart
AIFF thanks Constantine for his contribution to Indian football
-
Praful Patel, president of All India Football Federation (AIFF), has become the first Indian to be elected as a member of FIFA Executive Council.
Patel got 38 votes out of the total 46 votes, which only shows how highly he is regarded by the fellow Asian nations.
Patel, who serves as a Senior Vice President at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), was one of the eight candidates vying for the spot in the election, which was held during the 29th AFC Congress in Kuala Lampur in Malaysia on Saturday.
"Mr Patel's victory is a landmark for Indian Football. Congratulations to Mr Patel as he fully deserves this honour. His leadership has taken Indian football to higher heights. Asian Football will immensely benefit from his presence as a FIFA Council member," Goal.com quoted Subrata Dutta, senior Vice-President of the AIFF, as saying.
Patel's presence in the FIFA Executive Council will give India a much stronger voice at the International stage. Also, it will improve India's relation with the other top member nations of the world football body.
Other members who contested for the five available sports in the council were: AAl- Mohannadi (Qatar), Khalid Awad A. Althebity (Saudi Arabia), Mariano V. Araneta, Jr. (Philippines), Chung Mong Gyu (Korea Republic), Du Zhaocai (China PR), Mehdi Taj (IR Iran) and Kohzo Tashima (Japan).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU