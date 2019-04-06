Praful Patel becomes the first Indian in FIFA Executive Council

Praful Patel, of Federation (AIFF), has become the first Indian to be elected as a member of Council.

Patel got 38 votes out of the total 46 votes, which only shows how highly he is regarded by the fellow Asian nations.

Patel, who serves as a Senior Vice at the Confederation (AFC), was one of the eight candidates vying for the spot in the election, which was held during the 29th in Kuala Lampur in on Saturday.

"Mr Patel's victory is a landmark for Indian Congratulations to Mr Patel as he fully deserves this honour. His leadership has taken Indian football to higher heights. Asian Football will immensely benefit from his presence as a Council member," Goal.com quoted Subrata Dutta, of the AIFF, as saying.

Patel's presence in the Council will give a much stronger voice at the International stage. Also, it will improve India's relation with the other top member nations of the world football body.

Other members who contested for the five available in the council were: AAl- Mohannadi (Qatar), Khalid (Saudi Arabia), Mariano V. Araneta, (Philippines), (Korea Republic), Du Zhaocai ( PR), (IR Iran) and Kohzo Tashima (Japan).

