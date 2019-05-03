It's the end of a very long story: French ambassador hails Masood's listing

French to on Friday hailed the listing of (JeM) as a global terrorist by the UN stating that it is "solid proof" of the international community's strong support to India's fight against

"It's very good news for community and as well. It's been a long process. We, along with our partners, have played a significant role...It was a very important political decision that was taken because for the first time the reached a consensus. All members of reached consensus on listing ..This decision has very concrete consequences," he told the media here.

"This is solid proof of the international community's strong support to India's fight against terrorism," he said.

Ziegler's statement comes soon after lifted its technical hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee, paving the way for the designation. The UNSC's decision is largely being hailed as a diplomatic victory for India, which recently lost over 40 CRPF personnel after a attacked their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

"It's the end of a very long story. It started almost 18 years ago when in 2001 the UN decided to designate right after the terrible Parliament attack. Right after, we supported the legitimate demand of to sanction Masood as well. We were in a very odd situation where a terrorist group was sanctioned but its leader was not. For all of us it seemed very unfair and a bit absurd to be honest," he said, outlining how had reinitiated Azhar's listing in 2016 and 2017 as well.

"Right after Pulwama (terror attack), it seemed obvious to us that we had to try again and we had to achieve the process of finally designating Masood as a terrorist. We also initiated the process of issuing a statement from the Security Council (UNSC) to condemn the attack, which is think was the first move and crucial political statement because for the first time there was a political consensus on condemning this attack and stating that the perpetrator of this attack be sanctioned," Ziegler stated.

The outlined France's efforts in getting the listed as a global terrorist on the United Nation's ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List after the February 14 terror attack in India. "We did our best, we gathered as much support as possible, including what was really important, the support of all the partners. This is the reason why we decided to list Azhar on our list. We had initiated the process of listing Azhar on our list to demonstrate the unity of the European Union," he stated.

The French also underscored his country's decision to nationally sanction Azhar a couple of months ago. "We had initiated the process of his listing on the list, a process which is about to succeed in some days," the added.

He outlined that the Azhar's listing was a very crucial decision in the global fight against terrorism, which is one of the cornerstones of France's strategic partnership with India, which includes fighting against by designating and sanctioning specific groups, fighting against their financing network, amongst other things.

"All states are bound now to freeze his assets, to block his access to the financial system, to ban him from entering, transiting through their territory, to ban them from providing any sort of military or arms assistance directly or indirectly," the reinforced.

