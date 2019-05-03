Peace process advanced despite no agreement from 2nd US-N Korea summit: S Korea

South Korea's on Friday said the "peace process has advanced" even though the second summit between the US and North in ended without an agreement.

"The peace process has advanced although the second summit between the North Korean leader and US ended with no agreement in late February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi," quoted Kang as saying during a presser here.

"We remain optimistic that at some point, they'll return to the dialogue," she added, referring to Kim's earlier statement, wherein he showed interest for a third summit with the United States, provided offers a "fair" and "mutually acceptable" deal.

Held in the last week of February in Vietnam, the second US-North summit broke down without an agreement after the two sides failed to resolve their differences on sanctions waivers.

While has sought sanction relief for the steps it has taken towards denuclearisation, the has stood firm on its decision to provide sanction waivers only when complete denuclearisation of the is achieved.

The South Korean also lauded China's "constructive help" for the peace process, adding that both and are on the same page for lasting peace on the

She added that South is making every effort to aid in the resumption of negotiations between the USA and Kang also highlighted that the for North Korean affairs, Stephen Biegun, was due in next week.

Speaking on inter-Korean relations, she said that regular exchanges are taking place through various channels like the joint inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong.

