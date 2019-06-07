'It' star Bill Skarsgard to feature in true crime drama 'Gilded Rage'

Bill Skarsgard, well known for his performance as the in 2017 'It' will feature in the upcoming true-crime Drama 'Gilded Rage'.

The film will be scripted and directed by filmmaker The production will be helmed by Hollywood and

The film is based on Benjamin Wallace's article about the infamous murder of Thomas Gilbert Sr, whose death was originally believed to be a suicide. However, a deeper investigation ended up proving otherwise.

The film will feature Skarsgard in the role of Thomas Gilbert Jr, who was arrested for the crime and after all these years is still awaiting trial, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, Skarsgard is all set to reprise his iconic role in the 'It' sequel titled 'It: Chapter Two' scheduled to release this fall.

