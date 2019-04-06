JUST IN
Ahead of World Cup, Ross Taylor to play in Royal London One Day Cup 2019

Cricket 

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor will feature in the Royal London One-Day Cup with Middlesex ahead of the making his fourth appearance in the International Cricket Council (ICC) men's Cricket World Cup.

Taylor will make his debut against Surrey at The Oval on 25 April and is expected to play at least five matches in the tournament. However, Taylor will not play the final which is scheduled on 25 May at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Bryan Stronach, the New Zealand GM of high performance, is of the opinion that his participation in the tournament will enhance his World Cup preparation.

"It's a good opportunity for Ross, and both Gary Stead [coach] and I agree playing competitive cricket in English conditions will only enhance his World Cup preparation," ICC quoted Stronach as saying.

"Ross is a very experienced player who knows what works best for him and in turn will be best for the BLACKCAPS," he added.

New Zealand will commence their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on June 1.

