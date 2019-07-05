ITBP personnel makes human shield to help Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel made a human shield to protect the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Baltal from getting injured by the stones falling from the glacier above on the mountain.

The ITBP personnel came to the rescue after pilgrims could not cross a bridge in Baltal while going towards the cave shrine due to stones shooting from a glacier. They made a human shield and ensured no hindrance in the journey of the pilgrims.

A total of 1617 pilgrims (1174 men, 379 women, 15 children, 49 saints) began their journey to Amarnath cave shrine from Baltal axis and 2800 pilgrims (2321 men, 463 women, 16 children) started from Pahalgam axis on July 1.

Amid tight security, the Amarnath yatra was flagged off by SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal and Gadetbal Additional Deputy Commissioner Shafqat.

