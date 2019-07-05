Bipin Rawat releases song to mark 20th anniversary of Kargil War

Army chief General Bipin Rawat released a song to mark the 20th anniversary of Kargil War at Manekshaw centre in New Delhi on Friday. The anthem is a tribute to the bravery of officers and soldiers who fought in the Kargil war.

Rawat said, "20 years of Kargil, it's indeed historic. Let us all celebrate and rejoice this historic event. Any such task that may be given to the command or any other troops deployed anywhere, they will execute with equal professionalism and capability."

The song titled 'Tujhe Bhulega Na Tera Hindustan' is written by well-known lyrist Sameer. The video features Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachan, Salman Khan, Kanaga Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Sunil Shetty, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon. The video also features Anupam Kher and Mary Kom.

The Year 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of victory in 'Operation Vijay', popularly known as the 'Kargil War'. The Indian Army has planned celebratory events across the country for from July 25-27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)