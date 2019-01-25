IYC sends mirrors to prominent BJP leaders' children after party accused Congress of 'family politics'

Indian Youth Congress on Friday sent mirrors to the BJP leaders, who are children of the prominent leaders of the party, as they accused Congress of family politics on the entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into mainstream politics.
Priyanka, the 47-year-old daughter of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will take charge of her responsibility from February first week. She will be working in the capacity of General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, the party announced on Wednesday.
The mirrors were sent as a befitting reply to the BJP hours after Priyanka was formally inducted into active politics and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled dig at the Congress party saying "for some parties, the family is the party".
The Prime Minister further said: "For the BJP, the party is the family".
Five party members, who received the mirrors, included Poonam Mahajan (daughter of Pramod Mahajan), Pankaja Munde (daughter of Gopi Nath Munde), Rajvir Singh (son of Kalyan Singh), Pankaj Singh (sons of Rajnath Singh) and Dushyant Singh (son of Vasundhara Raje).
