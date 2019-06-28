J-K: Annual Chamliyal fair begins on Indo-Pak border without Pak's participation

Lakhs of devotees thronged the Chamliyal border shrine along the India-Pakistan border for the annual fair known for being a mark of Hindu-Muslim unity.

But there was no traditional exchange of 'chadars' and holy soil with Pakistan for the second successive year on Thursday.

"There was no confirmation from the Pakistan side whether they were going to come or not. As far as our preparations are concerned, you can see we have successfully organised the fair here with lakhs of people visiting. The number of people visiting this year has drastically increased from the last year," Faisal Khureshi Additional Superintendent of Police, Samba told ANI here.

The annual fair which is being held since centuries is organised at the shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, a saint popularly known as Baba Chamliyal.

It used to be an important meeting point for people and officials of both the countries, but the tradition stopped last year after a firing by Pakistani forces led to the death of 4 Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel.

Mohammad Shahrukh, a devotee from Uttar Pradesh said he was pleased to visit the fair and was excited to see the border.

"I think it is a unique fair, I am pleased to have the opportunity to visit the fair held at Baba Chamliyal shrine. I also got to see the International Border," Shahrukh said.

Sudesh Kumar, a CRPF employee said, "The Chamliyal fair is popular for its unique location near the Indo-Pak border. It is also said that wishes of all the devotees who come here are fulfilled by Babaji's grace, especially people suffering from skin ailments get cured."

SDM Vijaypur, Vijay Kumar Sharma said the fair is held both in India and Pakistan at the same time and talked about the traditional exchange with the neighbouring country which has stopped since the past year.

"It is a very popular fair which has been ongoing for centuries in both countries. There used to be an exchange of chadars and the soil of the sacred premises which we call 'shakkar' between the people of the two nations. People have their faith in the powers of Baba Chamliyal and that is why they keep thronging to the fair in large numbers," Sharma said.

