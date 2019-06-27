Telangana: 4 die, 1 critically injured after car rams into lorry

Four persons were killed while one injured after a car rammed into a lorry carrying fertilisers in Telangana's Kamareddy on Thursday morning.

According to police, five members of a family from Hyderabad were travelling in a car and were going to Basara temple. When they reached Adloor, the driver of the car lost control and hit the divider and then the entered into the opposite direction and rammed into a lorry coming from the opposite way.

The police said that the lorry travelling from Nizamabad to Hyderabad was carrying fertilisers and caught fire after colliding with the car. Fortunately, the driver of the lorry jumped out of the vehicle and is safe.

The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment and the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case is being registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe in the matter is underway.

