Clash in Ludhiana Central Jail, four prisoners who tried to flee caught

A clash broke out in Central Jail on Thursday afternoon, forcing the police to beef up security inside the premises.

Moreover, four prisoners who tried to escape during the clash were apprehended and brought back by the police.

According to the police, fire brigade is also present at the spot as a fire reportedly broke out during the clashes. However, the situation is under control.

Further details in this matter are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)