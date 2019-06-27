Nurses who recorded TikTok videos inside Odisha hospital handed show cause notices

Nurses at the district here were issued show cause notices by the (CDMO) for medical negligence and recording videos inside the (SNCU) of the

The nurses have been asked to give their responses within 48 hours, CDMO, said.

"I initiated a probe and have informed the and other concerned officials. They (nurses) will be given show-cause notice and 24-48 hours to give reply over this. Department will take action against them," Mohanty told mediapersons here.

said, "I have sought a report from the department, asking them for the facts. They will investigate into the matter. After I get a report from the I will take appropriate action as per the law."

In the videos that have been circulating on social media, the nurses can be seen singing, dancing and singing Bollywood songs inside the SNCU in their official uniforms.

