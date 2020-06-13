Tragedy averted as security forces defuse IED on Srinagar-Bandipora road

-
ALSO READ
Atleast eight killed, 23 injured in suicide blast in Pakistan's Balochistan
Blast at JSPL's Raigarh plant kills two workers, two others injured
Lucknow court blast: 3 lawyers feared injured, allege shoddy security
Palghar factory blast: Death toll rises to 8, missing girl's body found
Massive car bomb in Somalia's capital kills at least 76, leaves 70 injured
-
A major tragedy was averted after security forces in Jammu and Kashmir detected and defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The suspected IED consisting a small cylinder with a timer was found near a bridge on river Erin in Bandipore district earlier in the morning. As a precautionary measure, the movement of all the vehicles were immediately stopped and traffic was diverted to other routes.
"The sanitation drive has been carried out and the suspected IED is being neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," informed Chinar Corps, Indian Army while speaking to ANI.
More details in this regard are awaited
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU