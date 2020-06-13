JUST IN
Tragedy averted as security forces defuse IED on Srinagar-Bandipora road

The suspected IED consisting a small cylinder with a timer was found near a bridge on river Erin in Bandipore district earlier in the morning

ANI 

Handwara encounter
The movement of all the vehicles were immediately stopped and traffic was diverted to other routes.

A major tragedy was averted after security forces in Jammu and Kashmir detected and defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The suspected IED consisting a small cylinder with a timer was found near a bridge on river Erin in Bandipore district earlier in the morning. As a precautionary measure, the movement of all the vehicles were immediately stopped and traffic was diverted to other routes.
 

"The sanitation drive has been carried out and the suspected IED is being neutralised by the bomb disposal squad," informed Chinar Corps, Indian Army while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 10:55 IST

