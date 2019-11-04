J-K: One dead, 18 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

One person was killed while 18 others including 15 civilians and three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel were injured in a grenade attack at a market on MA Road here Monday.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on civilians near HSHStreet area in Srinagar. Information is preliminary in nature. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its account, which is not verified.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Rinku Singh succumbed to injuries while two locals -- Aijaj and Fayaz Ahmed -- are in a critical condition.

"3 SSB personnel and 15 civilians injured. One Rinku Singh of Saharanpur succumbed. Two locals Aijaj and Fayaz Ahmed are serious. Police and Security Forces are taking follow up action," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Police said that they had arrested a local terrorist two days ago from Sopore, who too was tasked to throw grenades in busy markets and petrol pumps as the "return of normalcy and opening shops are unnerving the terrorists and their handlers across in Pakistan."

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for medical care. Following the attack, a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)