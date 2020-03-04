JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus scare wipes out hopes for faster growth in 2020: IMF chief
Business Standard

J&K received investment proposals of over Rs 13,000 cr: Govt in LS

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that all proposals were under scrutiny by respective departments

ANI  |  General News 

Union railways and commerce minister Piyush Goyal
The parliament had in August last year adopted a resolution to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has received 44 expressions of interest for investment amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore in nearly four months after Article 370 was abrogated, the government said on Wednesday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that all proposals were under scrutiny by respective departments.

"Jammu and Kashmir has informed that 44 expressions of interest for investment amounting to Rs 13,120 crore have been received during the period from August 5, 2019, to December 31, 2019," he said.

The parliament had in August last year adopted a resolution to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The Parliament also passed a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 23:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU