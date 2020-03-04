J&K received investment proposals of over Rs 13,000 cr: Govt in LS

has received 44 expressions of interest for investment amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore in nearly four months after was abrogated, the government said on Wednesday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply in Lok Sabha that all proposals were under scrutiny by respective departments.

" has informed that 44 expressions of interest for investment amounting to Rs 13,120 crore have been received during the period from August 5, 2019, to December 31, 2019," he said.

The parliament had in August last year adopted a resolution to abrogate from The Parliament also passed a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.