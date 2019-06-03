'Jabariya Jodi' gets new release date

Viewers will now have to wait for some more time to watch and starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' as the release date of the film has been pushed forward.

The film which was earlier releasing on July 12 will now hit the screens on August 2.

Announcing the news, the 'Brothers' wrote on Twitter, "The surprise wedding of the year set to arrive on August 2."

The shooting for the film had begun on August 20, 2018, with posters featuring the duo in desi avatars being released.

This is the second time, the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in ' Toh Phasee'.

The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, Chandan

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by

Parineeti last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside and will next be seen in ' Faraar' opposite

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite his 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and newbie

