JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

200-250 VHP workers booked for brandishing air rifles, swords in rally
Business Standard

Nawazuddin Siddiqui bags lead role in Netflix's 'Serious Men'

ANI  |  Out of box 

After an impressive performance in Netflix's 'Sacred Games', Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set for his second outing with the online streaming giant for its upcoming film 'Serious Men'.

The actor will play the lead role in the movie which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

It will be an adaptation of journalist and writer Manu Joseph's novel of the same name.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the details about the upcoming project on his Twitter handle.

'Serious Men' was Manu Joseph's debut novel which released in 2010. It is a satire that revolves around the relationship of father and son from the Dalit community.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in 'Bole Chudiyan' which is scheduled to go on floor this month.

Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte.

He has also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for a special song.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU