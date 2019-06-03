Nawazuddin Siddiqui bags lead role in Netflix's 'Serious Men'

After an impressive performance in Netflix's 'Sacred Games', is all set for his second outing with the for its upcoming film 'Serious Men'.

The will play the lead role in the movie which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra.

It will be an adaptation of Manu Joseph's novel of the same name.

Taran Adarsh shared the details about the upcoming project on his handle.

'Serious Men' was Manu Joseph's debut novel which released in 2010. It is a satire that revolves around the relationship of father and son from the Dalit community.

Nawazuddin will next be seen in 'Bole Chudiyan' which is scheduled to go on floor this month.

Recently, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film 'Raat Akeli Hai' in which he will be seen alongside

He has also joined the cast of 'Housefull 4' for a special song.

