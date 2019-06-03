Priyanka Chopra wants Nick Jonas to run for president

Global icon is one ambitious woman. Adding to her long list of aspirations, the revealed that she would like to run for of and would love her husband to run for

Opening up about the political aspirations for herself and her beau, Priyanka said that both of them "want to make a change," reported People.

"I would love to run for of I would love Nick to run for president," Priyanka told as cited by People.

"I don't like the things associated with politics ... but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never," she added.

While the 36-year-old told the outlet that she has tried to remain apolitical throughout her life because she likes to "cheer for humanity," Priyanka couldn't deny the fact that could swap his rockstar life to live in the and would make for a great leader.

"He's not afraid to use the word feminist and I love that," she said.

Priyanka previously praised the 'Sucker' in April at Tina Brown's 10th Annual Women in the World Summit.

"I call him 'Old Man ' That's my name for him, 'OMJ,' " Priyanka said.

"He's such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I'm a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me," she added.

Priyanka was named as one of Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women in the World in 2017 and is well-known for her philanthropic work. The is also a UNICEF Goodwill and dedicates time to promote girl education and women's rights.

Priyanka's one-year dating anniversary with Nick came last week and the shared a sweet post on to mark the occasion. To celebrate, Nick surprised his lady love with tickets to see a Mariah Carey concert in

