Jairam Ramesh moves Supreme Court challenging validity of Citizenship Bill

Congress leader has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Senior Opposition leader Ramesh, in his petition, sought appropriate order or direction from the Apex Court declaring and quashing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 as unconstitutional, null and void and ultra vires of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Ramesh also stated and sought that the SC should pass appropriate writ, order or direction declaring that Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, is ultra vires the Assam Accord of 1985 and the Constitution of India.

He has also sought appropriate writ, order or direction declaring that Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, is contrary to the law laid down in Sarbananda Sonowal case and hence liable to be struck down.

The senior Congress leader has also sought a direction from the apex court that it should pass appropriate writ, order or direction declaring that that Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, violates the International Law and Obligation approved and agreed by India under International Covenants.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Earlier, Chief Ministers of Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have said that they will not allow the implementation of the Act in their respective states.

Congress is vociferously opposing the Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three countries in India's neighbourhood.