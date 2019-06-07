Foreign Minister Jaishankar arrives in Bhutan on first overseas visit

S Jaishankar arrived in on Friday on a two-day visit, his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry, during which he will hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart and call on

Jaishankar, who assumed charge on May 30, is expected to receive an audience with King of Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He was received by his Bhutanese counterpart on his arrival in country.

"Great to be back in Bhutan! Touched by the warm and sunny welcome!," Jaishankar tweeted.

The on Thursday said that the visit reflects the importance attaches to its relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.

has been a close ally of and bilateral ties between the two are on an upswing in the last few years.

" and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding," the ministry said.

"During the visit, the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation," it said.

