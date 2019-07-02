Congress worker threatens suicide if Rahul does not take back resignation

A Congress worker threatened to commit suicide by trying to hang himself from a tree outside the party's headquarters here if Rahul Gandhi does not take back his resignation as party President.

Identified as Hanif Khan, the worker was carried away from the spot by security staff and police.

Earlier today, hundreds of Congress workers, most of whom had resigned from various party posts on Friday, gathered at the party headquarters and sat on an indefinite strike.

The strike came a day after all five Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states met Gandhi and urged him to continue as the party President.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to step down as the party chief on May 25 during the Congress Working Committee meeting following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections where it could manage to win only 52 seats. However, his offer was rejected unanimously by the CWC members, the party's top decision-making body.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)