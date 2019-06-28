Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Bill, which amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004. was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. It paves the way for the people living near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4 followed by the Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5.

