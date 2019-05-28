Japan mass stabbing: One child, suspect confirmed dead

At least one elementary schoolgirl has been confirmed dead in a incident in the Japanese city of on Tuesday morning, police said.

The attacker, a 57-year-old man, has also died after reportedly stabbing himself in the neck following the attack on at least 19 people, including 16 elementary schoolgirls, reports

Additionally, three other people, including a schoolgirl, are being treated for serious injuries.

A witness said that the suspect was holding a knife in each hand and began stabbing the victims as they waited to board a bus. Two knives have been reportedly found from the scene of the incident.

Another witness told NHK, "I heard the sound of lots of ambulances and I saw a man lying near a bus stop bleeding."

"There is another bus stop near the primary school and I also saw schoolchildren lying on the ground ... It's a quiet neighbourhood, it's scary to see this kind of thing happen," he added.

Footage broadcast on local television channels showed multiple police cars, ambulances and fire engines at the scene of the incident. Emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded, reports Al Jazeera.

