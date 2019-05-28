Taliban, Afghan officials to meet in Moscow for peace talks

A delegation of officials is set to attend a two-day meeting with Afghan politicians in this week, officials confirmed on Monday, as fighting continues to rage in amid troubled peace talks between the and the militants.

In a statement, the said that the group is to attend a conference marking 100 years of diplomatic relations between and on May 28, followed by discussions with Afghan politicians about the future of the country on May 29.

The 14-member delegation is led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, in what will be his first international trip since being freed from a Pakistani prison last October.

Meanwhile, among the Afghan politicians, former and of the (HPC) are expected to participate in Tuesday's meeting that focuses on ending the 18-year long

A for the Afghan president's office told that the Afghan in would also attend Tuesday's ceremony but it was unclear whether he would meet the Taliban delegation.

The Taliban, which has been in peace negotiations with since last year, has repeatedly refused to meet Ashraf Ghani's government, calling it a "puppet" of the West.

An "intra-Afghan dialogue" that was to be held in in April was cancelled after the Taliban objected to a new delegation of Afghan officials selected to attend the talks.

After six rounds of talks between the US and the Taliban in ended earlier this month, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said that "faster progress" was needed as "the conflict rages" and "innocent people die".

The Taliban and the have said that they have agreed a "draft framework" on an agreement for the US troop withdrawal and a guarantee that the Taliban would not harbour "terrorist" groups or allow them to use Afghanistan as a staging ground for global attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)