Japanese authorities on Wednesday searched the house of the man who went on a stabbing in the city of yesterday claiming the lives of two people, including a child.

The attacker, identified as (51), died yesterday from a self-inflicted wound shortly after carrying out the violent act. The search was made to understand Iwasaki's motive behind the attack on school children, reports

Apart from the two deceased, at least 17 people, including 16 school children were injured in the incident, police said. The other victim who lost his life has been identified as a 39-year-old man, suspected to be the father of one of the children at the site of the incident.

Condoling the incident, Japanese on Tuesday called for strengthened security to protect children travelling to school every day. Outlining that the safety of children is a priority, he held a meeting with and

Two knives were recovered from the site of the incident. The case is being investigated as a murder.

The attack left many residents shocked and traumatized. is considered one of the world's safest developed countries. According to a report by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, the country has one of the world's lowest homicide rates.

