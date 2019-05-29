Japan mass stabbing: Police search attacker's home to understand motive

Japanese authorities on Wednesday searched the house of the man who went on a stabbing rampage in the city of Kawasaki yesterday claiming the lives of two people, including a child.
The attacker, identified as Ryuichi Iwasaki (51), died yesterday from a self-inflicted wound shortly after carrying out the violent act. The search was made to understand Iwasaki's motive behind the attack on school children, reports CNN.
Apart from the two deceased, at least 17 people, including 16 school children were injured in the incident, police said. The other victim who lost his life has been identified as a 39-year-old man, suspected to be the father of one of the children at the site of the incident.
Condoling the incident, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday called for strengthened security to protect children travelling to school every day. Outlining that the safety of children is a priority, he held a meeting with Education Minister Masahiko Shibayama and National Public Safety Commission chair Junzo Yamamoto.
Two knives were recovered from the site of the incident. The case is being investigated as a murder.
The attack left many Kawasaki residents shocked and traumatized. Japan is considered one of the world's safest developed countries. According to a report by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, the country has one of the world's lowest homicide rates.
