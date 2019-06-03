Post-Bangladesh shocker, Duminy urges players to 'look in mirror'

South Africa's appalling performance continued during their second ICC Men's World Cup as overpowered them by 21 runs on Sunday. batsman feels that the players need to look themselves in the mirror and honestly assess themselves.

"Honesty has always been one of our pillars. It is about the self-reflection first and looking yourself in the mirror and admitting where you got it wrong. It's going to be important for us not to point fingers or blame anyone," Sport24.co.za quoted Duminy, as saying.

During their second clash against Bangladesh, the played a knock of 62 runs while Duminy smashed 45 runs. However, their innings were not enough to take their side over the line as they fell 21 runs short and lost the match.

In the opening match of the World Cup, England thrashed and registered a massive 104-run victory. Therefore, have lost both their matches of the tournament and there is an immediate need for them to reinvigorate themselves.

Duminy said that if someone wants to win a tournament like the World Cup, players need to evaluate themselves so that they can improve.

"Characters need to step up, particularly if you're going to win a tournament like We're up against it so we're going to need every individual to be a in their own game and understand where they need to improve," he said.

South Africa will now compete with on June 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)