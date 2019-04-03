JDU makes BJP leader join party to contest LS poll from Sitamarhi

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday replaced its candidate from Sitamarhi parliamentary constituency. It has fielded former minister Sunil Kumar Pintu in place of Dr Varun Kumar.
A four-time BJP legislator, Pintu formally joined the JDU on Wednesday in the presence of Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh at the party office.
Kumar withdrew his candidature after he alleged that he did not get support from the local leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) despite regular electioneering.
However, while speaking to reporters here after formally inducting Pintu into the JDU, Singh said that Kumar withdrew his candidature from Sitamarhi seat without any pressure.
"Dr Varun Kumar withdrew his candidature from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency without any pressure. Sunil Kumar Pintu, who joined JDU today will contest from the seat in place of him," Singh said.
Sitamarhi will go to vote on May 6 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, and the nomination process for the seat will begin on April 10.
In December last year, the NDA alliance, comprising BJP, JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had announced its seat-sharing agreement. Under the deal, both the BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 seats each, while the LJP will contest six seats.
Bihar will go to polls in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections starting from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
