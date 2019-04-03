Delhi govt approves policy on removal of unauthorised advertisements

The of the government of Capital Territory (NCT) on Wednesday approved a policy on the removal of unauthorised advertisements for Delhi, just over a week ahead of the commencement of elections in the nation.

A policy for removal of defacement has also been circulated to all government departments, said an official statement issued today.

"In compliance of the orders of the High Court, a committee of the officers was constituted to frame a policy with the object of ensuring cleanliness of public places and especially to maintain the public property as the provisions of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007," read the notice.

The Committee met twice last month and had detailed discussion on the legal provisions, and or enforcement action mechanism, the statement informed.

The competent authority has also given the power to five Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to finalise the details of authorised sites and to prepare a policy within two months after completion of the

"Any other site other than these would be unauthorised under Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Any defacement found other than on these authorized public places or unipoles, should be removed within 24 hours," the statement further read.

The ULBs will also identify and make public the name and contact details of officers responsible for the removal of the unauthorised advertisement/defacement in respective jurisdiction so that individual responsibility can be fixed.

