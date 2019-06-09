JDU will remain a part of NDA, will fight 2020 Assembly polls under leadership of Nitish: KC Tyagi

Amidst controversy over JDU not joining the BJP led NDA government at the Centre, the party on Sunday made it clear that it would remain a part of the Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We want to make it clear once again that we are and will remain a part of the NDA. We are going to contest the 2020 Assembly polls under the banner of NDA and the leadership of Nitish Kumar," KC said while addressing a press conference here after the meeting.

However, he also clarified that JDU won't be a part of the NDA government at the Centre.

Rejecting that JDU had forwarded the names of some leaders to be inducted into the Union Council of Ministers, said, "JDU did not forward any names for the Cabinet."

"In the first meeting between and Nitish Kumar, Shahji said that we have the majority but we will still give symbolic representation to all our allies. Nitish ji politely said that this is not possible."

The asserted that offer to join the came on a number of occasions, but these were turned down by his party.

"Just like the last time, when we did not join the government for two years but continued to support it, similarly, this time too, we will continue to support the government from outside," he said.

"We reject all such rumours and misinformation and slandering campaigns," he said, while reminding that Chief Minister addressed 171 meetings for

Taking a jibe at the leaders of "grand-alliance," said: "During the entire course of elections, RJD leaders kept criticising us. Today, they themselves have turned into 'palturam'. The entire leadership of Mahagathabndhan has become 'palturam'. They are saying that should lead us."

Talking about the party's plans discussed at the meeting of the executive, Tyagi said: "We want to make our party a national party. We are a recognised party in and The party has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly election in four states. We will try that we become a national party by 2020."

He also made it clear that JDU won't support the scrapping of Article 370.

"Jayaprakash Narayan was the only leader to support Article 370 when it was attacked by the and attempts were made to dilute it. We are his descendants. It is our responsibility to raise questions put up by our ancestors. So there won't be any compromise on that," he said.

Commenting on the Ram temple issue, the said: " and have said it that nothing will happen on the Ram Mandir front until the order is out."

"May this government last longer. May the country prosper under the leadership of but we will not accept anything other than proportional representation," he said.

Clarifying about the controversy over JDU leader working for Mamata Banerjee, Tyagi said: "IPAC has nothing to do with the JDU. Now, he is a doctor (pointing towards a leader sitting beside him). Should he stop giving prescriptions to workers?"

"We want BJP to win in and the TMC to lose. Is going to seek votes? Why would the party have any objection against his works until or unless he doesn't make a statement or does something against the JDU and NDA," he added.

