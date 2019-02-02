JeM module busted by J-K police, grenade throwing case solved

police in on Saturday busted a (JeM) terror module and solved the grenade throwing case.

Three suspected people were arrested in the case and further investigation in the matter is underway.

On January 25, a grenade was hurled on of 179 Battalion of the (CRPF) at town in district in However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the camp in which no one got injured.

In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station and investigation of the case was set into motion.

During the course of an investigation, three suspected people namely Ghulam Qadir Rather, and were detained by police for questioning. All accused were residents of Sopore.

According to police, "During questioning, all three accused confessed the terror crime. It was further revealed that the terrorists active in Sopore provided two grenades to these individuals for throwing on the security forces to cause damage to life and property and instill fear psychosis among the general public. Moreover, one grenade was also recovered from them.

