JeM module busted by J-K police, grenade throwing case solved

-
ALSO READ
India to ask Pak to provide details on Jaish terrorist citing 32-yr-old Commonwealth pact: officials
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants killed in Tral; sniper rifle recovered
Terrorists were planning attacks in Delhi, two held: Delhi Police
JeM militant killed in gunfight in Pulwama
JeM terrorist gunned down by security forces in J-K's Pulwama
-
Sopore police in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror module and solved the grenade throwing case.
Three suspected people were arrested in the case and further investigation in the matter is underway.
On January 25, a grenade was hurled on SBI camp of 179 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Sopore town in Baramullah district in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded outside the camp in which no one got injured.
In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation of the case was set into motion.
During the course of an investigation, three suspected people namely Ghulam Qadir Rather, Aijaz Ahmad Khan and Owais Khalid Dar were detained by police for questioning. All accused were residents of Sopore.
According to Jammu and Kashmir police, "During questioning, all three accused confessed the terror crime. It was further revealed that the JeM terrorists active in Sopore provided two grenades to these individuals for throwing on the security forces to cause damage to life and property and instill fear psychosis among the general public. Moreover, one grenade was also recovered from them.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU