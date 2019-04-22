Jet Airways employees hold protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru

employees on Monday held a protest here at Town Hall, appealing the to save the

Nearly, 500 Jet employees including all ground handling staff, cabin crew members, administration and sales team took part in the protest here.

The employees were holding placards -- 'Hear our cry! Let 9W Fly', 'We have dependents to feed, Pls don't let our 9W Bleed' including the 'Save Jet Airways' and were yelling 'Save ' and 'Save our families.'

Earlier in the day, an application was filed in the seeking direction to the Ministry of Civil and the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) for ensuring prompt resolution of refund dues to air passengers.

The applicant also stressed for speedy settlement of full refund of the amount to passengers who had booked on Jet Airways, and direction to accommodate them on alternative flights to ensure fair business practices.

on April 17 cancelled all flights, including its international flights temporarily after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders, according to a statement by the

The said it took this decision after (SBI) on behalf of a consortium of Indian lenders informed that they were unable to consider its request for critical interim funding.

