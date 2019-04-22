Jet Airways employees hold protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru

Jet Airways employees on Monday held a protest here at Town Hall, appealing the Central government to save the private airline.
Nearly, 500 Jet Airlines employees including all ground handling staff, cabin crew members, administration and sales team took part in the protest here.
The employees were holding placards -- 'Hear our cry! Let 9W Fly', 'We have dependents to feed, Pls don't let our 9W Bleed' including the 'Save Jet Airways' and were yelling 'Save Jet Airways ' and 'Save our families.'
Earlier in the day, an application was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for ensuring prompt resolution of refund dues to air passengers.
The applicant also stressed for speedy settlement of full refund of the amount to passengers who had booked on Jet Airways, and direction to accommodate them on alternative flights to ensure fair business practices.
Jet Airways on April 17 cancelled all flights, including its international flights temporarily after failing to secure emergency funds from its lenders, according to a statement by the airlines.
The embattled airline said it took this decision after State Bank of India (SBI) on behalf of a consortium of Indian lenders informed that they were unable to consider its request for critical interim funding.
