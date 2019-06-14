JUST IN
Jharkhand: 5 policemen shot dead, CM assures befitting reply

ANI  |  General News 

Five policemen were shot dead in Saraikela district here on Friday by Naxals, who also fled with their weapons.

The incident allegedly took place when the policemen were patrolling a local market in Saraikela district.

Condemning the loss of lives, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the state government will give a befitting reply to Naxals, adding that the "martyrdom of policemen will not go waste."

"I pay homage to the jawans who died in the Naxalite attack in Saraikela. In this hour of grief, all people of Jharkhand are with the families of martyred soldiers. Our government is giving a befitting reply to Naxalism, the martyrdom of our jawans will not go waste," Das tweeted.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 21:55 IST

