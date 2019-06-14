Jharkhand: 5 policemen shot dead, CM assures befitting reply

Five policemen were shot dead in district here on Friday by Naxals, who also fled with their weapons.

The incident allegedly took place when the policemen were patrolling a local market in district.

Condemning the loss of lives, Chief Minister said the will give a befitting reply to Naxals, adding that the "martyrdom of policemen will not go waste."

"I pay homage to the jawans who died in the attack in In this hour of grief, all people of are with the families of martyred soldiers. Our government is giving a befitting reply to Naxalism, the martyrdom of our jawans will not go waste," Das tweeted.

