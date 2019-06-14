NHRC issues notice to UP DGP over 'brutal assault' of Shamli scribe

The Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the DGP of Uttar Pradesh, OP Singh, taking suo motu cognisance over the reported brutal assault of a covering derailment of a goods train in by GRP personnel on Tuesday night.

"The Commission has issued a notice to the of Police, calling for a detailed report in the matter including action taken against the guilty public servants and status of the FIR Registered against them. The response is expected within four weeks," a statement from the NHRC said.

"NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of that just a few hours after the ordered the release of a journalist, another in the West Uttar Pradesh's district was brutally assaulted by the SHO of the Railway Police, GRP on Tuesday, 11th June 2019 night," stated the release.

"He, along with and a was booked and suspended after videos of the attack went viral the next day. Reportedly, a group of reporters assembled in the area where two bogies of a goods train had derailed in the night. An argument took place between the journalists and the personnel. The victim was then thrashed and dragged to the local station where he was locked up. The victim has claimed that he was stripped and the SHO urinated in his mouth," it read.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to gross violation of the victim. Going by the reported allegations, this kind of cruel and uncivilised act by a public servant is highly disgraceful and cannot be tolerated in a civilised society. Stern action should be taken against the personnel, if found guilty so that such barbaric act is not repeated by any public servant, in future," observed the Commission.

"According to the media reports, carried on the 13th of June, 2019, the SHO could be seen attacking the in the video clips. The victim has reportedly alleged that the police personnel attacked him out of vengeance as he had run a story about encroachment by unauthorized vendors in connivance with GRP personnel, last month. Reportedly, an FIR based on the complaint of the journalist has been registered and departmental inquiry under the supervision of the IG Railways, has also been ordered," it stated.

was beaten up on camera by a group of GRP personnel for covering the derailment of a goods train. The journalist claimed he was targetted by GRP personnel for "exposing" their illegal activity.

The incident took place just a day after the pulled up for putting journalist behind the bars for posting tweets on

