Rafale will prove to be the gamechanger for IAF ACM BS Dhanoa

Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said that Rafale combat would prove to be a "game-changer" for the (IAF) as it would tilt the balance of power back in India's favour.

"IAF is about to get two squadrons of Rafale. Rafale has the capability that no enemy can interfere in the air operations which is a big thing. It will come and change the balance back to us," he told ANI here.

Dhanoa was speaking on organised to honour Ajay Ahuja, whose plane was shot down during the war. IAF BS Dhanoa led the 'missing man' formation of the formation in the honour of the war hero.

He said that whatever shortcomings the IAF had during the Kargil war were long gone, citing designator pod (LDP), which is the sensor-cum-targeting system used in are now present in all fleets and refuelling aircraft too have now been added.

"Whatever our deficiencies were back then are now gone. We have now got LDP in all strike fleets. Only the 2000 had it during Kargil war, now the Jaguar, upgrade and Sukhoi-30's have it. We have also got UAVs, refuelers and evacs which indicate we have come ahead big time," Dhanoa said.

Talking about the strength and the modernization of the IAF fleets Dhanoa asserted that the Sukhoi-M30, Tejas and Rafale will soon arrive to replace the older aircraft which are in need of an upgrade.

"The Bison which is our main operational aircraft today has upgraded capabilities, it has significantly upgraded capabilities much advanced than the old MiG-21's."

"The new aircraft which are going to come in include a squadron of Su-30's manufactured by the HAL. A fleet of 1a light combat aircraft in the FOC configuration and 2 squadrons of Rafale, the old aircraft will keep getting replaced as and when the decision is taken," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)