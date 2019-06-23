Jharkhand RJD leader floats his own party RJDL

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand RJD chief may join BJP, contest LS polls
RJD student wing protests against Bihar government over encephalitis deaths
Former RJD chief of Jharkhand Annapaurna Devi joins BJP
Tejaswi does not have ability to carry his political legacy: Bihar Cong MLA
Bihar: MLA, MLCs to meet at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna today
-
In what is perceived as a blow to RJD in Jharkhand, Gautam Sagar Rana who was made state party president after state RJD chief Annapurna Devi shifted guards to BJP before the general elections, floated his own party, Rashtriya Janata Dal Loktantrik (RJDL), on Sunday.
"90 per cent of RJD Jharkhand cadre and I am upset with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. There is no democracy left in RJD. We will serve people of Jharkhand on our own," said Rana while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.
Before Lok Sabha polls, state RJD chief Annapurna Devi left the party and joined hands with BJP and won the elections from Koderma. However, after RJD's defeat in the elections, its youth president Abhay Singh got appointed as RJD state president.
Rana and other leaders were opposed to this move. "We have given the time till June 21 to the national leadership but it seems that all the doors were closed for talk and deliberations," said Rana.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU