Jharkhand RJD leader floats his own party RJDL

In what is perceived as a blow to RJD in Jharkhand, who was made state party after state shifted guards to BJP before the general elections, floated his own party, Rashtriya Loktantrik (RJDL), on Sunday.

"90 per cent of RJD cadre and I am upset with There is no democracy left in RJD. We will serve people of on our own," said Rana while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

Before Lok Sabha polls, state left the party and joined hands with BJP and won the elections from Koderma. However, after RJD's defeat in the elections, its youth got appointed as RJD state

Rana and other leaders were opposed to this move. "We have given the time till June 21 to the leadership but it seems that all the doors were closed for talk and deliberations," said Rana.

