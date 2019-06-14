Kid Cudi joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

American Mescudi, popularly known as Cudi, is the latest addition to the cast of multi-starrer 'Bill And The Music'.

joined the previously announced cast including Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine, reported Variety.

The has a significant role, though the details are being kept under wraps.

Cudi's previous feature credits include 'Need for Speed', 'Entourage', and 'Drunk Parents'.

The prequels of the movie, 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' and 1991's 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey' featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is all set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as

will direct the upcoming film from a script by original creators and

Kroopf will produce with and will serve as the alongside R. Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and

The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

