Keanu Reeves starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' goes on floors

The upcoming multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' went on floors today. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kid Cudi.

The cast also includes Anthony Carrigan, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., Erinn Hayes, Beck Bennett, and Glee actress Jayma Mays in pivotal roles.

The film's co-writer Ed Solomon confirmed that the shooting for the third movie in the series started on Monday, reported Weekly.

On Sunday morning, Solomon posted a blurry photograph on Twitter which he titled "Photo From Last Night's Cast Dinner that Reveals Nothing (So I Don't Get Into Trouble)."

The prequels of the movie, 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' and 1991's 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey' featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is all set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston.

In the upcoming film, Winter and Reeves' titular heroes embark on a quest to save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe through their rock and roll music.

Dean Parisot will direct the upcoming film from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh will serve as the executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.

The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020.

