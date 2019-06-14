Kid Cudi joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' cast

Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, is the latest addition to the cast of much-awaited movie " Face the Music".

According to Variety, Cudi has a significant role in the movie directed by

The film features Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, and

The prequels of this movie, 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as

The film is slated to be released on August 21, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)