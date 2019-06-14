JUST IN
Iran denies 'baseless' US accusation of being behind Gulf of Oman attacks: foreign ministry
Kid Cudi joins 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' cast

Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, is the latest addition to the cast of much-awaited movie "Bill & Ted Face the Music".

According to Variety, Cudi has a significant role in the movie directed by Dean Parisot.

The film features Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

The prequels of this movie, 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston.

The film is slated to be released on August 21, 2020.

